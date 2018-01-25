The German and Danish technology firms will utilize their various expertise and platforms to help supermarket operators increase their renewable energy footprint and optimize their energy usage.

The chiller aisles of hundreds of supermarkets in Europe may soon run on optimized solar power following the creation of a joint venture (JV) between SMA and Danfoss that aims at delivering solar, storage and energy management services to food retailers.

German solar inverter specialists SMA will integrate its energy management platform ennexOS with Danfoss' System Manager SM800 under the JV, which will focus on working with supermarkets to help them integrate their cooling and refrigeration technology with PV, energy storage and more sophisticated energy monitoring platforms.

The premise of the collaboration is to accelerate the adoption of flexible and efficient renewable energy ...

