Donnerstag, 25.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Erweiterte
Suche
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,00 Euro		+0,68
+1,77 %
WKN: A0DJ6J ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9 Ticker-Symbol: S92 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
ÖkoDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,205
39,275
13:03
39,20
39,28
13:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DANFOSS A/S
DANFOSS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DANFOSS A/S103,53-0,08 %
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG39,00+1,77 %