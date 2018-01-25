Interview: Iran intends to build new PV and wind power plants totaling 5 GW in the coming years. The first PPAs were already signed. Germany's Geon secured a FIT contract for a 120 MW solar park. The company's managing director Sharam Roghani explains why this is only half the battle and why financing projects in Iran remains difficult. He has not found a lender yet, and time is running out.

pv magazine: Mr, Roghani, can you briefly describe what Iran is doing to promote solar?

Sharam Roghani: In the coming years, Iran aims to increase the generation capacity of renewable energies - primarily wind power and PV - to 5 GW. For this purpose, a legal framework and a dedicated authority were created. The head of the authority reports directly to the Minister of Energy. This shows how Iran is taking this matter seriously. The legal framework provides for a fixed feed-in tariff for the renewable electricity supplied over 20 years, with a reduction to the tariff after 10 years. There are a lot of other details, all of which are agreed in the PPAs between the Department of Energy and investors.

Has this policy driven new growth in 2017?

First of all, I want to point out that the Iranian calendar is different from the western one. By the end of 2017, Iran had signed PPAs for wind and solar with a combined capacity of 2.2 GW. According to the competent authority SATBA, about 1.2 GW of wind turbines and 1.0 GW of solar plants may result from these contracts. So far, wind farms totaling 89 MW and 63 MW of photovoltaic systems have been connected to the grid in the country, according to data published by SABTA.

Your company has also secured a PPA for a large-scale solar park. Can you provide more details?

After four years we managed to secure a PPA for a 120 megawatt project. To my knowledge, it is currently the largest photovoltaic project with a signed PPA in Iran. The most time consuming business for us, was to secure land for the project.

What is included in the contract?

The contract has a volume of about 100 pages. In addition to important parts such as lease, grid connection, nature conservation permit and planning permission, additional technical information on the project and the legal and economic agreements are listed.

How much time do you have for the project's construction?

For solar projects, the implementation period is 15 months after PPA signing, regardless of the size of the system. For wind turbines 24 months ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...