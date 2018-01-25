US private equity firm KKR has sold its remaining stake in Pets at Home. KKR, which acquired Pets at Home from Bridgepoint for £955m in 2010 and floated the pet supplies retailer in 2014, sold just over 62m shares in the company at 174p a share, raising proceeds of around £108m. The proceeds of the placing are payable in cash on usual settlement terms, and closing is expected to occur later this month. Merrill Lynch International and Numis acted as joint bookrunners on the placing. Earlier ...

