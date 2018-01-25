Kaz Minerals reported a bumper increase in full-year copper production on Thursday, with the figure rising 80% over 2016 to 259 kt in the 2017 calendar year. The FTSE 250 company said that was at the top of February 2017 full-year guidance of between 225 kt and 260 kt, and in line with its updated range of between 250 kt and 270 kt. Full-year gold production of 179 koz was also at the upper end of its guidance range, of between 160 loz and 180 koz. Fourth quarter copper production reached 65 kt, ...

