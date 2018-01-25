Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin on Thursday reported a first quarter 3.5% increase in total funds to £41.5bn, assisted by strong inflows to core services. Total fee income was up 15.0% to £59.2m. Discretionary funds increased by 4.4% to £35.3bn, while net discretionary funds inflows, including transfers, grew 8.3% to £0.7bn on an annualised basis. Core income was £76.2m, up 12.2% year-on-year, driven by strong year on year growth in core funds and financial planning income, which increased ...

