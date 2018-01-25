German business confidence unexpectedly improved in January, according to a widely-followed survey. The Ifo's business climate index rose to 117.6 from 117.2 in December, beating expectations for a reading of 117.1. The current assessment index came in at 127.7 in January from 125.5 the month before, surpassing expectations for a reading of 125.4. However, the index measuring expectations for the next six months fell to 108.4 from 109.4, missing expectations for it to remain unchanged. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...