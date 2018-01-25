

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index increased marginally in November, data from Statistics Austria showed Thursday.



The production index that combines output of both industry and construction, edged up 0.1 percent month-over-month in November.



Industrial output advanced 0.5 percent over the month, while construction output contracted by 1.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, the production index climbed 3.4 percent in November as both industry and construction output gained by 3.3 percent each.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX