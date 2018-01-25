

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Praxair Inc (PX) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $441 million, or $1.52 per share. This was higher than $406 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $2.95 billion. This was up from $2.64 billion last year.



Praxair Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $441 Mln. vs. $406 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.6% -EPS (Q4): $1.52 vs. $1.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q4): $2.95 Bln vs. $2.64 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.7%



