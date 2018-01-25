Efficacy Testing Market Worth 501.6 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research "Efficacy Testing Marketby Product and Service (Consumables, Services), Type (Antimicrobial Efficacy Testing, Disinfectant Efficacy Testing), Application (Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Cosmetic & Personal Care Products) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 501.6 Million by 2022 from USD 330.5 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.7%.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse63 market data Tables and32 Figures spread through 109 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Efficacy Testing Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/efficacy-testing-market-51479831.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing growth of pharmaceutical companies and rising outsourcing of efficacy testing by pharma, cosmetic, and medical devices companies. The high growth potential in emerging markets will provide growth opportunities for players operating in the Efficacy Testing Market.

The consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017

By product and service, the market is classified into consumables, services, and instruments. The consumables segment is expected to lead the global Efficacy Testing Market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment can be attributed to the regular and bulk purchases of consumables.

Inquiry Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=51479831

The pharmaceutical manufacturing segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

By pharmaceutical manufacturing, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical manufacturing, cosmetic and personal care products, and medical devices. The pharmaceutical manufacturing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Efficacy Testing Market in 2017. Rising growth of pharmaceutical industries are a major factor responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the Efficacy Testing Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the Efficacy Testing Market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as by the availability of government funding for life science research activities, high R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies, and the presence of stringent drug development regulations as compared to other regions.

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=51479831

Key players in the Efficacy Testing Market include Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Charles River Laboratories International (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), SGS (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), bioMérieux (France), Pacific Biolabs (US), WuXi AppTec (China), North American Science Associates (US), and American Type Culture Collection (US) are the major players operating in the global Efficacy Testing Market.

Browse Related Reports

Biologics Safety Testing Market by Product (Instruments, Services, Kits & Reagents), Test (Endotoxin, Sterility Test, Cell Line Authentication, Bioburden), Application (Vaccine Development, Blood Products, Stem Cell Research) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biologics-safety-testing-market-34624144.html

Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market by Type (Stability, Raw Materials, Method Validation, Microbial, Environmental Monitoring, Bioanalytical Services), by End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies) - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/healthcare-analytical-testing-services-market-108923833.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

