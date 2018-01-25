Organik Kimya is Investing in a Second Spray Dryer to Double its Redispersible Powder Polymers Production Capacity

ISTANBUL, January 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Organik Kimya, a worldwide solution provider in a variety of markets and applications in the construction chemicals industry is responding to the increased market demand by expansion of the capacity of its redispersible powder polymers production. The planned investment includes an addition of a second spray dryer to its Tuzla based Orgachem plant which will double the production capacity and will be operational by 2020.

Leveraging its expertise in liquid polymer emulsions, Organik Kimya established Orgachem in 2011 for production of redispersible powders. Being the first and the only production facility of powder polymers in Turkey and its surrounding region, Orgachem redispersible powder polymer plant plays a signiï¬cant role regionally and also globally. The new investment will double the current production capacity of RDPs and reach 40,000 metric tons by 2020 enabling Organik Kimya to provide more value added solutions for its customers.

Organik Kimya's ORP branded powder polymers include flexible, hard, universal, hydrophobic and self-levelling types as regular grades used in various applications such as, tile adhesives, tile grouts, external heat insulation system mortars, self-leveling mortars, waterproofing mortars, etc.

This additional capacity will improve the viability competitiveness of the construction solutions business line.

