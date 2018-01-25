

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price inflation eased in December after accelerating in the previous month, data from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.



Producer prices climbed 2.3 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 2.5 percent increase. The measure has been rising since October 2016.



Prices on the export and the import market grew by 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively in November from a year ago. The price index for domestic supply registered an increase of 2.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 1.6 percent from October, when it increased by 1.5 percent.



