------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Series RIKV 18 0416 Settlement Date 01/29/2018 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,345 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.110 4.198 Total Number of Bids Received 12 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 3,445 Total Number of Successful Bids 11 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 11 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.110 4.198 Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.152 3.999 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.110 4.198 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.115 4.175 Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.152 3.999 Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.000 4.723 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.112 4.189 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.03 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------