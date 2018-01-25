Company will showcase knowledge and AI-guided omnichannel customer engagement at conference co-hosted by Avaya and the International Avaya Users Group (IAUG)



SUNNYVALE, Calif. and NEWBURY, U.K., 2018-01-25 12:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), the leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced that the company will showcase knowledge and AI-guided omnichannel engagement for the Avaya contact center infrastructure-eGain Solve for Avaya-at Avaya ENGAGE 2018, scheduled for January 28-31, 2018 at New Orleans. eGain will be at booth #720 in the Solutions Expo at the event.



Proven in world-class deployments, eGain Solve suite helps companies simultaneously elevate the customer experience (CX), business experience (BX), and agent experience (AX) to make digital transformation of experiences (DX) easy and successful. The solution dramatically improves metrics such as NPS (Net Promoter Score), CSAT (Customer Satisfaction), FCR (First-Contact Resolution), AHT (Average Handle Time), speed to agent competency, training time, and compliance.



"Knowledge and artificial intelligence can be a tremendous boon to the experiences of customers, agents, and operations leaders alike. AI solutions like eGain, integrated with Avaya, can truly make smart contact centers even smarter," said Eric Rossman, vice president, Alliances and Partnerships, Avaya.



A member of Avaya's DevConnect and Select Partner Programs, eGain will exhibit how eGain Solve for Avaya delivers digital-first omnichannel engagement, guided by knowledge and AI. The solution can be deployed in a matter of hours by leveraging an ingenious hybrid cloud model that is highly secure, scalable, and compliant with PII, PCI, HIPAA, and Safe Harbor standards as well as GDPR.



About Avaya Engage 2018



Avaya ENGAGE, hosted by Avaya and the International Avaya User Group (IAUG), is the premier event for the future of communications experience and its impact on digital transformation. Avaya ENGAGE 2018 brings you four days of workshops, inspirational speakers, and content experts to drive your digital transformation journey. For more information, visit https://news.avaya.com/avaya-engage-2018-index.



About eGain eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.



