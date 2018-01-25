Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Republic of Austria

Post-Stabilisation Notice

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (trading as NatWest Markets) (contact: Rom Balax, TEL: +442070856268) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Republic of Austria Guarantor (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 4bn Description: 10yr Fixed Rate bond Stabilising Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (co-ordinating stabilisation manager) The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (trading as NatWest Markets) Merrill Lynch International Goldman Sachs International J.P. Morgan Securities plc Raiffeisen Bank International AG Offer price: 99.633

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

