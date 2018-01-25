

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $204.8 million, or $1.54 per share. This was up from $161.1 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 21.1% to $1.49 billion. This was up from $1.23 billion last year.



McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $204.8 Mln. vs. $161.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.1% -EPS (Q4): $1.54 vs. $1.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q4): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 21.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.80 to $4.90



