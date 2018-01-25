

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $178 million, or $1.01 per share. This was down from $525 million, or $2.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $6.63 billion. This was up from $6.39 billion last year.



Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $178 Mln. vs. $525 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -66.1% -EPS (Q4): $1.01 vs. $2.96 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -65.9% -Analysts Estimate: $2.74 -Revenue (Q4): $6.63 Bln vs. $6.39 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.8%



