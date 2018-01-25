

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $1.12 billion, or $5.26 per share. This was higher than $1.09 billion, or $5.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $3.31 billion. This was up from $2.87 billion last year.



Biogen Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.12 Bln. vs. $1.09 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.8% -EPS (Q4): $5.26 vs. $5.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.4% -Analysts Estimate: $5.45 -Revenue (Q4): $3.31 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $24.20 - $25.20 Full year revenue guidance: $12.7 - $13.0 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX