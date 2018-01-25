Keysight Technologies Earns Frost & Sullivan's Software Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award for its Comprehensive Test & Measurement Solutions

The company's software solutions offer flexibility, ease of use, and security at optimum pricing

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the electronic test & measurement (T&M) software market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Keysight Technologies (Keysight) with the 2017 Software Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award for its success in developing the most comprehensive hardware and software portfolio in the market.

"Keysight dominates this market space as a result of its strong software and hardware solutions, a customer base that spans a wide variety of industries, and its strategic acquisition of companies such as IXIA in 2017 and Anite in 2015," said Ram Ravi, Industry Analyst. "In addition, as part of its growth strategy, Keysight is shifting from a product-centric hardware company to a software-centric solutions leader."

Keysight is a market leader in the industry, accounting for approximately 23% of the global market revenue in 2016. Well established as a T&M solution provider in the physical layer, Keysight is repositioning its software solutions to be independent of the hardware, allowing the company to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the 5G space and elsewhere. This strategic shift also enables multi-vendor connectivity. Keysight's successful acquisitions have also aided the company's growth of its software business and expansion of its presence in Europe. Additionally, the company expanded its internal software research and development (R&D) by increasing its engineer count by 65% and increasing R&D investment by 10%.

To better serve customers, Keysight has also restructured its internal divisions from product-oriented to solutions groups focused on key industry segments, namely wireless communications, aerospace & defense (A&D), industrial, and education, to focus on customers' specific needs as opposed to focusing on specific products. The company continues to address customer needs along the product lifecycle by taking an end-to-end approach that encompasses design, prototyping, prototype verification, system-level validation, manufacturing, and optimization.

Keysight offers trial licenses of all software packages across the end-use markets to help customers make informed purchase decisions. The company offers flexible purchasing options as well, using client-based licensing models such as node-locked, transportable, floating/network, and enterprise. The time-based and floating licensing models enable increased asset utilization for customers. The enterprise-licensing model enables customers to select software based on their requirement and only pay for what they need. To address customer needs after the sale, products contain embedded modules that prompt customer feedback to Keysight engineers, which allows for real-time issue resolutions for all software products.

"The technical supremacy of its solutions portfolio, its user friendliness, flexible business models, and ability to satisfy customers across a broad spectrum clearly establishes Keysight Technologies as the leading innovative solutions provider in this market," said Ravi.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps its engineering, enterprise and service provider customers accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2 B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

