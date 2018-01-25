Ascom presents its Digistat suite at Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2018 (29 Jan - 1 Feb), a healthcare ICT solution with a wide range of applications for caregivers; Recent additions to the Digistat portfolio show its versatile use to increase the efficiency in patient care



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 2018-01-25 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascom (SWX:ASCN.SW), the global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions, will showcase the sophisticated Digistat suite of clinical data management modules at the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2018. Digistat is a suite of software modules that can be configured into numerous solutions especially for ICUs, surgical and OR management, medical device integration, and the centralized display of patient data collected from multiple medical devices.



Gianluca Testasecca, Head of Digistat International Sales at Ascom, who will be attending Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2018, emphasizes that Ascom will focus on recent additions to the Digistat portfolio: "We are, for example, excited to demonstrate the new Ascom Digistat Vitals application. It's a pioneering app that lets caregivers record vital parameters and perform guided scoring calculation at the bedside. This helps achieve faster, more accurate and more direct registration of vitals into Electronic Medical Records. Double documentation and paper-to-EMR registration are time-intensive and prone to errors and omissions-issues that are addressed by Ascom Digistat Vitals."



This is the fourth time Ascom participates in Arab Health. "The Middle East and Asian markets are increasingly important to Ascom," comments Testasecca. "There is a growing demand for smart mission-critical solutions. And as healthcare infrastructures develop and mature, there is increasing awareness that our solutions can play a key part in maximizing investment returns while simultaneously contributing to patient safety and satisfaction."



The Ascom stand at Arab Health 2018 is S1. B50



Disclaimer: Availability of products are subject to regulatory clearance. Products may not be available in a particular country or region. Specifications and availability are subject to change without further notice.



About Ascom



Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions - anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors.



Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has subsidiaries in 15 countries and employs around 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.



Contact: Adam Jaffe, Marketing Growth Markets, Ascom Phone: +61 411 830 568 Email: adam.jaffe@ascom.com