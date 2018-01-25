Elanders AB: Elanders AB: Year-end Report 2017

January - December

Net sales increased by 49 percent to MSEK 9,342 (6,285). Based on comparable units and constant exchange rates organic growth was 6 percent.

EBITA, not including one-off items, was MSEK 399 (422). Including one-off items EBITA was MSEK 371 (384).

The operating result, not including one-off items, was MSEK 366 (382). Including one-off items the operating result was MSEK 308 (344).

The result before tax, not including one-off items, was MSEK 258 (342). Including one-off items the result before tax was MSEK 230 (300).

The net result was MSEK 165 (217) or SEK 4.65 (7.35) per share.

Not including the purchase price of acquisitions, operating cash flow amounted to MSEK -48 (368), and including the purchase price of acquisitions, operating cash flow amounted to MSEK -115 (-1,428), of which -262 (0) consisted of greater working capital in the form of accounts receivable due to the settlement of a factoring debt during the first quarter.

The increase in net sales is primarily due to the acquisition of LGI, which was consolidated into the Elanders Group at the end of July 2016.

The operating result includes one-off items of MSEK -28 (-38) attributable mainly to redundancy costs.

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 2.60 (2.60) per share for 2017.

Fourth quarter

Net sales increased to MSEK 2,584 (2,330), which was an increase of 11 percent. Based on comparable units and constant exchange rates organic growth was 12 percent.

EBITA, not including one-off items, was MSEK 103 (169). Including one-off items EBITA was MSEK 103 (139).

The operating result, not including one-off items, was MSEK 86 (153). Including one-off items the operating result was MSEK 86 (123).

The result before tax, not including one-off items, was MSEK 68 (133). Including one-off items the result before tax was MSEK 68 (103).

The net result was MSEK 45 (79) or SEK 1.24 (2.37) per share.

Not including the purchase price of acquisitions, operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 49 (65), and including acquisitions to MSEK 5 (69).

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com (http://www.elanders.com) or requested via e-mail info@elanders.com (mailto:info@elanders.com).

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson

President and CEO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)

(Company ID 556008-1621)

P.O. Box 137

SE-435 23 Mölnlycke, Sweden

Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:00 CET on 25 January 2018.

2018-01-25 Elanders Press release Q4 2017



