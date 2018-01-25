The Financial Conduct Authority has fined Interactive Brokers UK more than £1m for poor market abuse controls and for failing to report suspicious client transactions. The City-based online broker is part of US firm Interactive Brokers Group, and trades in a range of financial instruments, including contracts for difference (CFDs). During the period in question, from February 2014 to February 2015, Interactive Brokers UK had delegated its post-trade monitoring to a team based at another company ...

