AIM-quoted cobalt miner African Battery Metals (ABM) announced on Thursday that exploration was set to begin before the end of the month at its recently acquired cobalt-copper properties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. ABM said the first phase of exploration, likely to include geophysics, soil sampling, pitting, trenching and drilling, would begin on 29 January at Kisinka. The London-based firm acquired a 70% stake in Kisinka, located 30km from the region's capital, Lubumbashi, in ...

