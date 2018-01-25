Technology-focussed marketing communications and advertising company The Mission Marketing Group issued a trading update for the year to 31 December on Thursday, reporting that 2017 had been "another year" of growth, with results for the year expected to be in line with market expectations. The AIM-traded company said it expected revenue to be 6% ahead of the prior year, reflecting like-for-like growth of almost 4% and the first contribution from its 2017 acquisition, RJW & Partners. Headline ...

