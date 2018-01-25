CMC Markets posted record operating income in the third quarter, with a jump in revenue helping to offset a drop in active client numbers, as the spreadbetter cautioned over the impact of regulatory uncertainty. In a trading update for 1 October to 31 December 2017, the company said net operating income was "the highest for the year to date", reflecting its continuing focus on high value clients and growing institutional business. Although the number of active clients for the quarter fell 6% ...

