Ixia Is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Network Packet Broker Market

Ixia's NPB solutions provide high performance, security, and superior visibility into customers' networks

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the network packet broker (NPB) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Ixia, a Keysight Business and leading provider of network testing, visibility, and security solutions, with the 2017 Global Market Leadership Award for its innovative solutions that include NPBs. Ixia's NPBs deliver the right data at the right time to customers.

"Ixia has moved up to a technology leadership position in the NPB market through its continuous focus on end-to-end monitoring, for which NPBs form the basis," said Sujan Sami, Frost & Sullivan Program Manager.

Ixia's products address the 100G market space, which is an upcoming trend in the NPB market, with a key technology focus on NPBs and intelligent switches. The company offers high performance solutions to customers by providing up to 32 different tools to distribute the load from 100G networks, making the company unique in the market. In addition, Ixia focuses on security and offers application and threat intelligence, as well as other security features like SSL decryption and encryption in the intelligent switches it builds. This helps clients safeguard their networks without any loss of data capture. These intelligent switches and security tools work hand-in-hand to overcome customer challenges with "bring your own device" (BYOD) and "wear your own device" (WYOD) programs.

Ixia has developed a broad portfolio of solutions in this space to meet customer needs, such as its iBypass line of bypass switches and Flex Taps, and passive optical taps, which allow for both passive and active performance monitoring so customers can evaluate performance in real time as well as based on historical data. The company has continuously developed upgrades and new products, with each new development providing at least one unique additional aspect that improves its competitiveness in terms of features, price, and performance. It uses customer feedback to ensure that its products meet changing customer needs and requirements. Through Ixia's select acquisitions, it has also been able to expand its end-to-end network monitoring solutions. The combination of innovative development and strategic acquisitions has culminated in Ixia's recent Vision ONE solution, which is an all-in-one tool that provides high performance and superior visibility into the network.

"Ixia has significantly gained brand recognition since 2012 in the NPB market, as well as in the overall network performance monitoring market, as evidenced by its growing customer base, which is spread across service providers, governments, and large enterprises. In recent years the company has enjoyed significant market share -establishing it as one of the market leaders in the NPB space," said Sami.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers that become brand advocates has allowed the company to grow and achieve significant market share, and this has been done by committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Ixia

Ixia, a Keysight Business (NYSE:KEYS), provides testing, visibility, and security solutions to strengthen networks and cloud environments for enterprises, service providers, and network equipment manufacturers. Ixia offers organizations trusted environments in which to develop, deploy, and operate. Customers worldwide rely on Ixia to verify their designs, optimize their performance, and ensure protection of their networks and cloud environments. Learn more at www.ixiacom.com.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps its engineering, enterprise and service provider customers optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost.Keysight's solutions go where the electronic signal goes, from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments.Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets.Keysight generated revenues of $2.9B in fiscal year 2016. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

