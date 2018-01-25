Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125005212/en/

YPSILANTI, Mich. -- UnitedHealthcare's Affordable-Housing Initiative Helps Connect Michigan Residents to Quality Housing and Support Services to Help Them Live Healthier Lives Source: UnitedHealthcare

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- UnitedHealthcare Awards $150,000 in Grants to Help Advance Food Security in Florida Communities Source: UnitedHealthcare

NEW YORK -- Voya Financial Joins First Industry-Neutral Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

ATLANTA -- The Coca-Cola Company Announces New Global Vision to Help Create a World Without Waste Source: The Coca-Cola Company

MIAMI -- UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro's NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade Source: UnitedHealthcare

LONDON -- Chatham House and International SOS Sign Partnership Agreement Source: International SOS

ZURICH -- RepRisk's ESG Risk Platform Has Reached over 100,000 Companies the World's Largest Database of Its Kind Source: RepRisk

LOS ANGELES -- TriLinc Global Impact Fund Makes Impact Investments in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia Source: TriLinc Global Impact Fund

LAS VEGAS -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada Receives $25,000 Donation and 150 Bicycle Helmets from UnitedHealthcare Following Fundraiser at CES 2018 Source: UnitedHealthcare

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro's NERF ENERGY Game Kits to YMCA of Superior California Source: UnitedHealthcare

WASHINGTON -- Washington Gas to Host WAFF 'Ice House' Fundraiser to Support Families with Heating Assistance this Winter Source: Washington Gas

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay -- Arcos Dorados Reaffirms its Commitment as the Leading Youth Employer in Latin America and the Caribbean Source: Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc.

Follow the CSR Circuit newsfeed on www.twitter.com/BWCSRNews

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 29 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers.

Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com and Tempo, the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire Corporate Social Responsibility.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125005212/en/

Contacts:

Business Wire

Matt VanTassel, 212-752-9600