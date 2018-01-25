Active-Investors: Wired News - MagneGas Completes Acquisition of NG Enterprises

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on MagneGas Corp. (NASDAQ: MNGA). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MNGA as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 23, 2018, the Company declared that it completed the acquisition of all of the assets of San Diego-based NG Enterprises, Inc. for approximately $745,000. NG Enterprises is engaged in the industrial gas and welding supply business. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Strategic Benefits of the Acquisition

The acquisition will add approximately $700,000 in high-margin industrial gas and welding supply revenues, as well as substantial assets to support sales growth of MagneGas. It will also help in expanding the Company's welding supply and gas distribution business outside of Florida.

San Diego has the potential to be one of the key markets in California for MagneGas2® given the proximity to Coronado Island and the massive US military presence. The deal will enable MagneGas to further accelerate its profitability.

The agreement will result in adding four highly experienced industry experts, and access to an extensive list of clients in the shipping, military, logistics, industrial, and other industries. The Company can also benefit from an immediate customer base, an experienced sales force, and the ability to cross sell non-proprietary gases and hard goods to maximize the revenue impact from the acquisition.

Purchase Price Largely Covered by Long Lived, Fungible Assets

Scott Mahoney, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of MagneGas, stated that the acquisition was completed on favorable financial terms. The purchase price was largely covered by long lived, fungible assets that provide a conservative protection for the Company's investment. Mahoney added that MagneGas is paying approximately a 6.0x to 6.5x 2017 EBITDA, and potentially a less than 4.5x 2018 EBITDA if its growth forecasts hold true, which is a highly accretive transaction for the shareholders. The Company is focused on making accretive acquisitions and executing on an accelerated growth strategy in 2018.

MagneGas Executed Binding Agreement Previously

The Company announced its binding agreement to acquire NG Enterprises on January 03, 2018. MagneGas made a $300,000 deposit at the end of December 2017, with an expectation to complete the transaction in January 2018.

MagneGas' Other Acquisition Agreements in 2017

In September 2017, the Company entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a San Diego-based independent industrial gas and welding supply business for $750,000. The transaction was expected to close by October 31, 2017. MagneGas signed another LOI to acquire a Louisiana-based independent industrial gas and welding supply business, in October 2017. The upfront cash consideration for the transaction was $2,000,000 plus an additional $1,000,000 in MagneGas' common stock. The transaction was expected to close by the end of 2017.

About MagneGas Corp.

Founded in 2007, MagneGas owns a patented process that converts various renewables and liquid wastes into MagneGas' fuels. These fuels can be used as an alternative to natural gas or for metal cutting. The Company's metal cutting fuel "MagneGas2®' is faster, cleaner, and more productive than other alternatives. MagneGas is headquartered in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 24, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, MagneGas' stock dropped 3.89%, ending the trading session at $2.72.

Volume traded for the day: 1.12 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 143.14 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, MagneGas' market cap was at $38.43 million.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

