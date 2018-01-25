Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Logitech's Reported Record Sales; Adjusted EPS Advanced 19.67%

Stock Monitor: Mercury Systems Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018, Logitech posted net sales of $812.02 million compared to $666.71 million in Q3 FY17, reflecting an increase of 21.80%. Logitech's sales growth was primarily backed by Video Collaboration, Gaming, and Mobile Speakers growth of 25.00%.

Logitech's gross profit was $275.60 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $246.76 million in Q3 FY17, increasing 11.69% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) amounted to $22.29 million in the reported quarter compared to $24.60 million in the year ago same period, decreasing 9.38% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's operating income was $100.26 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $96.28 million in Q3 FY17, increasing 4.14% on a y-o-y basis.

Logitech's net income was $80.77 million in the reported quarter compared to $97.47 million in Q3 FY17, decreasing 17.13% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's earnings per share (EPS) were $0.48 in Q3 FY18, compared to $0.59 in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year, decreasing 18.64% on a y-o-y basis.

Logitech's adjusted net income was $110.52 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $92.35 million in Q3 FY17, advancing 19.67%, compared to the year ago same period. Adjusted earnings were $0.65 in the reported quarter compared to $0.56 in Q3 FY17, reflecting an increase of 16.07% on a y-o-y basis.

Logitech International's Segment Details

The Company's segments revenue breakdown are as follows:

The Pointing Devices segment reported net sales of $140.98 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $142.17 million in Q3 FY17, reflecting a decrease of 0.83% compared to the year ago corresponding period.

The Keyboards and Combos segment posted net sales of $126.37 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $125.29 million in Q3 FY17, increasing 0.86% on a y-o-y basis.

The PC Webcams segment's net sales decreased 10.57% to $27.28 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter compared to $30.50 million in Q3 FY17.

The Tablet and Other Accessories segment posted net sales of $26.65 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $24.85 million in Q3 FY17, increasing 7.23% on a y-o-y basis.

The Video Collaboration segment recorded net sales of $46.25 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $35.81 million in Q3 FY17, increasing 29.17% on a y-o-y basis.

The Mobile Speakers segment's net sales advanced 38.28% to $147.38 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter compared to $106.58 million in Q3 FY17.

The Audio- PC & Wearables segment reported net sales of $84.44 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $67.23 million in Q3 FY17, reflecting an increase of 25.60% compared to the year ago same period.

The Gaming segment's net sales advanced 62.16% on a y-o-y basis to $173.80 million in the reported quarter, compared to $107.18 million in Q3 FY17.

The Smart Home segment posted net sales of $38.69 million in Q3 FY18 compared to $26.94 million in Q3 FY17, increasing 43.61% on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

As on December 31, 2017, Logitech had cash and cash equivalents of $564.89 million compared to $513.58 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's cash inflow from operating activities was $188.58 million in the reported quarter compared to a cash inflow of $148.76 million in Q3 FY17.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2018, the Company is expecting sales growth to be in the range of 12.00% to 14.00%, and operating income to be in the band of $270.00 million to $280.00 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 24, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Logitech International's stock rose 1.68%, ending the trading session at $42.36.

Volume traded for the day: 1.55 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 435.97 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 25.33%; previous three-month period - up 14.02%; past twelve-month period - up 65.28%; and year-to-date - up 25.92%

After yesterday's close, Logitech International's market cap was at $7.14 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 30.76.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.49%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Computer Peripherals industry.

