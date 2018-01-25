

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc (LLL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $289 million, or $3.62 per share. This was up from $188 million, or $2.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $2.57 billion. This was down from $2.64 billion last year.



L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $289 Mln. vs. $188 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 53.7% -EPS (Q4): $3.62 vs. $2.38 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 52.1% -Analysts Estimate: $2.28 -Revenue (Q4): $2.57 Bln vs. $2.64 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX