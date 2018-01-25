

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Co (RTN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $393 million, or $1.35 per share. This was lower than $555 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $6.78 billion. This was up from $6.28 billion last year.



Raytheon Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $393 Mln. vs. $555 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -29.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.35 vs. $1.87 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -27.8% -Revenue (Q4): $6.78 Bln vs. $6.28 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.55 - $9.75 Full year revenue guidance: $26.4 - $26.9 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX