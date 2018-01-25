

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) Thursday said it expects fiscal 2018 earnings per share between $15 and $15.25 and sales of around $27 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $14.24 per share on sales of $26.91 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2017, the company reported earnings per share of $11.47, and sales of $25.80 billion.



Further, the company projects segment operating margin to be low to mid 11% and operating margin to be around 12 percent.



In fiscal 2017, segment operating margin was 11.5% and operating margin was 12.8 percent.



Wes Bush, chairman and chief executive officer, said, 'All three of our businesses generated excellent results that contributed to this year's strong sales, operating profit and cash flow. Looking ahead, we continue to invest in our businesses and our employees, as we strengthen the foundation for long-term profitable growth.'



