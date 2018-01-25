Active-Investors: Wired News - The AES and Mitsubishi Commence Construction on India's First Grid-Scale Energy Storage System for Tata Power-DDL

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on The AES Corp. (NYSE: AES). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AES as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 23, 2018, the Company announced that its subsidiary, AES India, and Mitsubishi Corp. have started construction on India's first utility-scale energy storage system, a 10 megawatt (MW) solution, to serve the electric grid operated by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd ("Tata Power-DDL"). Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Energy Storage System to be Completed Later in 2018

The Advancion storage solution technology, which is being supplied by Fluence, will be owned by The AES and Mitsubishi. The 10 MW solution is being deployed in Rohini, Delhi, at a substation operated by Tata Power-DDL, and is likely to be completed later in 2018. Advancion is the world's most proven energy storage platform, with 166 MW in operation and 270 MW in construction, or late stage development, across seven countries, four continents, and eight different power markets.

Benefits of Utility-Scale Energy Storage System

The solution will enable better peak load management, add system flexibility, and enhance reliability for more than 7 million customers in the Delhi region.

Deploying energy storage will help network operators mitigate solar and wind resources' variability and reduce congestion on the region's transmission system, delivering more affordable, clean energy and enabling new sources of revenue from frequency regulation and other grid services.

Tata Power-DDL and its customers will benefit from Fluence's proven and industrial-strength storage technology. The Advancion energy storage solution will help in contributing to the modernization and enhancement of the electricity system in India.

Project will Provide a Platform to Demonstrate Energy Storage as a Critical Distribution Asset

Praveer Sinha, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of Tata Power-DDL, stated that the Company will implement India's first utility-scale storage solution in collaboration with The AES and Mitsubishi. The first of its kind system will help to create a business case for the deployment of storage in India, to address challenges in the areas of peak load management, system flexibility, frequency regulation, and reliability on the network. Sinha added that this project will provide a platform to demonstrate energy storage as a critical distribution asset and help to balance distributed energy resources, including rooftop solar.

Agreement Announced in January 2017

In January 2017, AES India and Mitsubishi formed a joint partnership to deliver India's first grid-scale energy storage array to the electric grid operated by Tata Power-DDL. This would be the first grid-scale project in India, and part of a larger global trend to solve critical infrastructure challenges using battery-based energy storage.

About The AES Corp.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, The AES is a Fortune 200 global power Company, providing affordable, sustainable energy to 16 countries through its diverse portfolio of distribution businesses as well as thermal and renewable generation facilities. AES India is a subsidiary of The AES. The AES owns a 49% stake in Odisha Power Generating Corp., operating a 420 MW thermal power plant at the IB Thermal Power Station and constructing a 1,320 MW super critical thermal power plant as an expansion of the existing facility.

About Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd

Tata Power-DDL is a joint venture between Tata Power Co. and the Government of NCT of Delhi with the majority stake being held by Tata Power. Tata Power-DDL distributes electricity in North and North-West parts of Delhi and serves a populace of 7 million.

About Mitsubishi Corp.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Mitsubishi is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses across virtually every industry, including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials.

About Fluence

Established in 2008, Fluence, a Company launched by Siemens and The AES, is the leading global energy storage technology and services provider that combines the agility of a technology company with the expertise, vision, and financial backing of two industry powerhouses. The Company offers proven energy storage technology solutions designed to address the diverse needs and challenges of customers in over 160 countries.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 24, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, The AES' stock dropped 2.28%, ending the trading session at $11.16.

Volume traded for the day: 14.30 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 7.49 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.08%; previous three-month period - up 0.27%; and year-to-date - up 3.05%

After yesterday's close, The AES' market cap was at $7.37 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.66%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Electric Utilities industry.

