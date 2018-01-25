Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: State Street's Q4 EPS Surged 23.6%; Outshone Forecasts

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on State Street Corp. (NYSE: STT). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=STT. The Company posted its financial results on January 23, 2018, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017 (Q4 FY17), and for the full fiscal year 2017 (FY17). The Boston, Massachusetts-based Company's non-GAAP diluted EPS grew 23.6% y-o-y; outperforming market consensus forecasts. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, State Street's GAAP total revenue was $2.85 billion, up from $2.53 billion in Q4 FY16, but fell short of market consensus estimates of $2.98 billion. Meanwhile, the Company's non-GAAP total revenue rose to $2.98 billion for Q4 FY17 from $2.75 billion in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's non-GAAP total fee revenue rose 5.7% to $2.33 billion, while non-GAAP net interest revenue grew 20.3% to $658 million during Q4 FY17.

The holding Company for State Street Bank reported a GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $334 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $557 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders came in at $687 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, for the reported quarter versus $577 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Wall Street had expected the Company to report a non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $1.71 per diluted share.

In the full year FY17, State Street's GAAP total revenues rose 9.4% to $11.17 billion from $10.21 billion in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP total revenue also grew 8.6% to $11.67 billion during FY17 from $10.75 billion in FY16. The Company's GAAP net income available to common shareholders rose to $1.99 billion, or $5.24 per diluted share, during FY17 from $1.97 billion, or $4.97 per diluted share, in the previous year. Additionally, non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders came in at $2.44 billion, or $6.41 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $2.09 billion, or $5.27 per diluted share, in FY16.

Earnings Metrics

During the reported quarter, GAAP return on average common equity was 6.9% versus 12.1% in the year ago comparable period. The non-GAAP return on average common equity stood at 14.1% for Q4 FY17, up from 12.5% in Q4 FY16. Moreover, the tangible common equity ratio came in at 6.9% in Q4 FY17 compared to 6.4% in Q4 FY16.

The Company's net interest margin on a fully taxable-equivalent basis improved 29 basis points to 1.38% in the reported quarter from 1.09% in Q4 FY16, while net interest margin on an operating basis also stood at 1.38% in Q4 FY17 compared to 1.08% in Q4 FY16. As on December 31, 2017, the Company's common equity Tier 1 ratio under Basel III advanced approaches was 12.3% compared to 11.7% as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, Tier 1 leverage ratio under Basel III advanced approaches stood at 7.3% as on December 31, 2017, versus 6.5% as on December 31, 2016.

Balance Sheet Analyzed

State Street's total assets under custody and administration were $33.12 trillion at December 31, 2017, compared to $28.77 trillion at close of Q4 FY16. The Company had assets under management amounting to $2.78 trillion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $2.45 trillion at the end of Q4 FY16.

The Company's average interest earning assets balance was $187.95 billion in Q4 FY17 versus $202.19 billion in the previous year's corresponding quarter. Total deposits were $184.90 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $187.16 billion as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company reported a long-term debt of $11.62 billion as on December 31, 2017, versus $11.43 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 24, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, State Street's stock slightly advanced 0.47%, ending the trading session at $112.71.

Volume traded for the day: 2.15 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.71 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 14.65%; previous three-month period - up 17.20%; past twelve-month period - up 39.98%; and year-to-date - up 15.47%

After yesterday's close, State Street's market cap was at $42.01 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was 19.50.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.49%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Asset Management industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

