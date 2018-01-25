Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Qualcomm Seeks Shareholders' Support for Re-election of Board Members against Broadcom's Nominees

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on QUALCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=QCOM as the Company's latest news hit the wire. The Company reached out to its shareholders on January 23, 2018, to garner their support for the re-election of the Company's Board at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (AMS) scheduled on March 06, 2018. The communication from the Company's Board listed out key points of concern with detailed explanation as to why Broadcom Limited's (NASDAQ: AVGO) hostile takeover bid "dramatically undervalues" the Company and is not in the best interests of Qualcomm's shareholders. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, QUALCOMM and Broadcom most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out fantastic reports on these companies that are now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=QCOM

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AVGO

The Company's communication is in response to Broadcom's letter to Qualcomm's shareholders on January 05, 2018 followed by a statement on January 16, 2018, which urges them to elect Broadcom's 11 nominees to Qualcomm's Board at its AMS. Broadcom had made an unsolicited proposal to acquire Qualcomm in November 2017. The proposed deal was valued approximately at $130 billion.

Points to ponder

Qualcomm has appealed its shareholders to consider the following points of concerns with Broadcom's unsolicited bid.

Qualcomm believes that Broadcom will be unable to deliver value to Qualcomm's shareholders even if Broadcom makes a superior proposal given the complex regulatory challenges which could take 18 months or more to be completed.

Qualcomm questioned Broadcom's ability to deliver immediate cash to Qualcomm's stockholders via its proposal.

Qualcomm was especially critical of Broadcom's proxy fight aimed at replacing Qualcomm's Board with nominees backed by Broadcom and its private equity partner, Silver Lake Partners. Qualcomm's contention is that Broadcom's nominees lack Board experience in a large-cap technology Company and hence if elected cannot provide guidance to a large, global and complex tech Company like Qualcomm.

Qualcomm also asked its shareholders to consider how Broadcom is dragging its feet in kickstarting the process to get regulatory approvals in most countries around the world even after two months of making the takeover bid. The matter is worrying, given that a large transaction like the Qualcomm-Broadcom would gain the attention of most antitrust regulators and national security groups across nations.

Qualcomm communication states that since the Broadcom's proposal raises significant regulatory and national security risks and is expected to be opposed by public and private customers, it would not be prudent for Qualcomm's shareholders to elect Broadcom's nominees and put the Company at risk of significant value loss if the deal is not approved.

Qualcomm's letter explains how the deal would require approval from regulators across US, Europe, China, South Korea, and Japan as well as clearance from national security regulators in the US and other countries. The Company explains how these regulators would be scrutinizing the deal given the global nature of the mobile communications industry and the impact of such deal on local trade, domestic industrial policy, and national security issues.

Qualcomm's concern is that these antitrust regulators could propose to sell overlapping product lines, stipulate conditions for doing business in the said country/market and other potentially contradictory remedies. Even if the merged entity were to divest product lines and modify business operations, there is no guarantee that this will be acceptable to regulators.

Qualcomm also refuted other claims made by Broadcom in various communications to Qualcomm's shareholders, which include the following:

Qualcomm questioned Broadcom's claims that Qualcomm's customers favor the deal. Qualcomm has pointed out that none of its customers have publicly supported the deal and reports by CNBC and the Wall Street Journal claimed that the Company's US and Chinese customers are against the deal. The opinion of customers is sure to influence regulators.

Qualcomm questioned Broadcom's claims of being able to complete the transaction within 12 months of signing the final agreement. The Company has pointed out that Broadcom needed more than 12 months to complete the acquisition of the smaller and less complex company Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRCD). Qualcomm's fears are not unsubstantiated as the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has made a second request for an extensive review Broadcom's bid for Qualcomm on January 20, 2018. Qualcomm has pointed out that 75% of the deals getting into a second review from regulators are either blocked or are subject to divestitures and/or other conditions. FTC is investigating Broadcom separately for anticompetitive tactics in negotiations with customers which came to light after media reports. This adds to the complexity of the matter.

Broadcom has claimed that it can easily get national security clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). Qualcomm has pointed out that since Broadcom is domiciled in Singapore and is attempting a hostile takeover of a US-based Company it raises national security concerns. Broadcom has already started the process of re-domiciliation Broadcom's parent Company from Singapore to US, for which it has made the requisite filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 22, 2018. Qualcomm's take is that even if Broadcom re-domiciles to the US, the national security concerns remain, and it has earlier faced resistance in getting security clearance when acquiring a US-based company.

Qualcomm believes that shareholders are at the risk of losing substantial value of their holdings if the deal moves forward and is entangled in lengthy process for getting regulatory approvals. The Company runs the risk of losing customers and employees during this period which would weaken the Company. At the end of the entire process if the transaction is not completed, it would further erode the value of the Company.

Qualcomm reiterates that at the time of such lengthy and uncertain regulatory process, it would be prudent for Qualcomm's shareholders to rely on its existing Board and not choose Broadcom's nominees. Broadcom's nominees would not be qualified to lead the Company in such uncertain times and would only push Broadcom's agenda.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 24, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, QUALCOMM's stock marginally declined 0.53%, ending the trading session at $67.98.

Volume traded for the day: 12.37 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.58%; previous three-month period - up 27.33%; past twelve-month period - up 23.60%; and year-to-date - up 6.19%

After yesterday's close, QUALCOMM's market cap was at $100.23 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 41.10.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.35%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Communication Equipment industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors