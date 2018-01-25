

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $897.39 million, or $9.39 per share. This was higher than $203.03 million, or $2.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 43.2% to $3.98 billion. This was up from $2.78 billion last year.



Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $897.39 Mln. vs. $203.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 342.0% -EPS (Q4): $9.39 vs. $2.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 336.7% -Revenue (Q4): $3.98 Bln vs. $2.78 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 43.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.05 - $16.45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX