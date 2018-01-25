Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (ACWL) Lyxor International Asset Management: Merger 25-Jan-2018 / 11:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Dear all, In order to reduce costs and improve fungibility, Lyxor has decided to merge the C-USD unit class (the "Absorbed Class") into the C-EUR unit class (the "Absorbing Class") of the following ETFs at close of business on 16th February (1 original line and 1 multi currency line). The two share classes will be merged at an exchange: ETF Name Exchange ratio LYXOR MSCI ALL COUNTRY WORLD 24 USD shares against 17 EUR UCITS ETF shares LYXOR MSCI KOREA UCITS ETF 1:1 shares USD/EUR The merging of these two unit classes will involve the reallocation of the Absorbed Class assets to the Absorbing Class. When these units have been merged, the Absorbing Class will be listed on the same exchanges as the Absorbed Class on 19th February 2018 and will keep the same TIDM. Absorbed Unit Class Absorbing Unit Class (Listed Until 8th (Listed from 19th February 2018) February 2018) ETF BBG Trading New Share-Class ISIN Share-Class ISIN Name Tick currency Sedol er LYXOR ACWL GBX BF59HH2 C-USD FR0011093418 C-EUR FR0011079466 MSCI LN ALL COUNT RY WORLD UCITS ETF ACWU USD BF59HK5 LN LYXOR KRW USD BF59HL6 C-USD FR0010581447 C-EUR FR0010361691 MSCI LN KOREA UCITS ETF KRWL GBX BF59HN8 LN Prior to the above mentioned merger: - the aforementioned Absorbed Classes (USD unit class) will be removed from trading on the London Stock Exchange and all other markets on which they are quoting on the close of 8th February 2018 which will be the last trading day for these lines (1 original line and 1 multi currency line). - The Absorbing Classes (EUR unit class) will be listed on the London Stock exchange on the open of business of 19th February 2018 and will keep the same TIDM than the former ISIN. ISIN: FR0011079466, FR0010581447, FR0011093418, FR0011079466, FR0010361691, , Category Code: MER TIDM: ACWL Sequence No.: 5134 End of Announcement EQS News Service 648353 25-Jan-2018

