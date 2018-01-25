

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit fell to $4.95 million, or $0.22 per share. This was down from $10.62 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $4.95 Mln. vs. $10.62 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -53.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.22 vs. $0.46 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -52.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.50



