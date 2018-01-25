Reutlingen (ots) - iPoint-systems continues its growth course. Since December 2017, ifu Institute for Environmental IT Hamburg is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the iPoint Group. The software and consulting company headquartered in Reutlingen, Germany, is thus further expanding its solution portfolio in the area of life cycle assessment and material flow cost accounting.



The Institute for Environmental IT has been assisting companies on the path to sustainable production since 1992 in order to increase their competitiveness. The Hamburg-based company offers software and services in the areas of life cycle assessment (LCA), material flow management and material flow cost accounting (MFCA), resource and energy efficiency, carbon and ecological footprint as well as sustainable products and value creation chains.



We are very happy to be able to bring the renowned solutions of the ifu Institute for Environmental IT Hamburg under our roof," says Jörg Walden, founder and CEO of iPoint-systems gmbh. "This expansion of the iPoint solution portfolio is an important step in realizing our vision to build an integrated digital platform for the Circular Economy. The ifu Institute for Environmental IT Hamburg also brings cross-industry expertise and a valuable customer and research network to the iPoint Group."



ifu Managing Director Jan Hedemann emphasizes: "Together, we look back on a 40-year history of success with market-leading solutions. In the future, we want to further develop them together for our customers, also within the framework of tried and tested research cooperations."



iPoint and ifu have been cooperating since 2013 in the research project "MultiMaK," which aims at the development of design and assessment tools for ecologically optimized multi-material lightweight construction automotive components for mass production. The "Live LCA" project, which started in 2017, is also a cooperation with other partners from industry and research. The aim is to develop a software solution that enables companies to combine available material and energy consumption data for the live calculation of LCA and MFCA, thereby reducing the costs of EPDs (Environmental Product Declarations) and LCAs by 90 percent.



About iPoint



iPoint-systems is a leading provider of software and consulting for environmental and social product compliance, and sustainability. More than 50,000 companies around the globe rely on iPoint for managing, tracking, analyzing, and reporting data across the whole value creation network. iPoint's software and consulting services support you in meeting and staying one step ahead of regulations and requirements such as REACH, RoHS, WEEE, ELV, EHS, Conflict Minerals- and Modern Slavery-related laws, as well as other trending developments and challenges governing product, supply chain, and enterprise stewardship. iPoint's holistic, circular perspective envisages a continuous, digital system lifecycle management process that supports not only compliance with the law, but also the sustainability of products, value chains, and brands. Further information: www.ipoint-systems.com and www.ifu.com



Contact: Dr. Katie Boehme, iPoint-systems gmbh, Head of Corporate Communications & PR +49 (0) 7121 1 44 89-60, katie.boehme(at)ipoint-systems.de