Recognized digital leader John Woods has joined global consulting firm Kalypso as a partner to drive the firm's digital business in Europe and lead Kalypso London Ltd.

The people of Kalypso are practitioners of innovation with experience building high-functioning innovation organizations in consumer, manufacturing and life sciences industries. John brings over 20 years of experience as an executive-level management consultant with expertise in helping clients realize value from digital product innovation and digital transformation.

"We see a tremendous opportunity in Europe to help our clients fundamentally transform the way they innovate and the innovations they bring to market in today's digital world," said George Young, CEO of Kalypso. "We are well positioned to serve this demand under John's leadership, and look forward to bringing his exceptional track record of results to our clients."

John, who is based in London, will also lead Kalypso London Ltd to grow the firm's UK client base.

Prior to joining Kalypso, John was a leader in the industrial, energy and resources sector while a partner at Deloitte. He successfully assisted numerous companies to deliver engagements including digital strategy, product innovation, digital transformation, cost optimization, operations management, asset performance management, and information technology implementation.

John holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and a Bachelor of Science in Operations and Systems Management from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. John and his family live in the suburbs of London.

