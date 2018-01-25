Huawei is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Safe City Surveillance Industry

Huawei's safe city solutions offer advanced video analytics and cloud video surveillance capabilities that help cities manage security and combat crime

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the safe city video surveillance industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Huawei with the 2017 Global Market Leadership Award for its cutting-edge technology that both meets the current needs of cities and the challenges of tomorrow.

"Huawei solutions deliver everything from high-quality analytics to the production of market-leading cloud data and video surveillance camera technology. The company continues to define itself through its technology and its services as a best-in-class supplier and a market leader in the safe city industry," saidRobert Haddon, Security Industry Analyst.

Huawei's safe city offerings incorporate robust video analytics and cloud video surveillance functionality to help customers better manage their current and future data needs, while optimizing the computing power necessary to run these systems. The company's FusionSphere Cloud OS, coupled with high performance storage, enables customers' IT networks to be more flexible and responsive to data sharing, especially in highly distributed systems. In addition, Huawei continues to improve the capabilities of its proprietary analytics by focusing on facial and vehicle recognition, setting it apart from competition regarding overall system intelligence.

Huawei's wide arrange of technology allows the company to provide integrators with 95% of the technology required to install a system-an ability that streamlines technology supply chains for customers and enables the company to guarantee compatibility, product optimization, and total system support. Approximately 60% of Huawei's employees are located locally and are available to provide customers with the expertise needed to tailor solutions to meet their specific requirements. The company also provides ongoing support for installed systems, with customers reporting positive, tangible results in terms of managing security and crime.

"In an increasingly competitive market with complex customer demands, Huawei continues to invest in the developing cutting-edge technologies, establishing itself as a key planning partner and reinforcing its core mission of understanding customers' needs through local selling. It is for these reasons that Huawei has set itself apart as a leader in this market," said Robert Haddon.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it offers customers, which in turn raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Driven by a commitment to sound operations, ongoing innovation, and open collaboration, we have established a competitive ICT portfolio of end-to-end solutions in telecom and enterprise networks, devices, and cloud technology and services. Our ICT solutions, products, and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. With 180,000 employees, Huawei is committed to enabling the future information society, and building a Better Connected World.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

