Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Woodward's Sales Jumped 6%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Woodward's net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 ending December 31, 2017, jumped 6% to $470 million compared to $443 million for Q1 FY17. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $468.5 million.

During Q1 FY18, Woodward's total earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was $44 million compared to $53 million in Q1 FY17.

Woodward's net earnings were $18 million, or $0.29 per share, for Q1 FY18 compared to $47 million, or $0.73 per share, in Q1 FY17. The Company's Q1 FY18 earnings reflected a one-time expense of approximately $15 million, or $0.24 per share, as a result of the new US tax legislation. Woodward's earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were $0.53 per share, lower than Wall Street's expectations of $0.60 per share.

Woodward's Segment Results

During Q1 FY18, the Aerospace segment's net sales totaled $306 million compared to $267 million for Q1 FY17. The Company's commercial aerospace sales benefited from the accelerating deliveries of key next generation aircraft. Commercial aftermarket sales were particularly strong due to initial provisioning for these aircraft programs and increased utilization of existing fleets.

The Aerospace segment's earnings were $44 million for the reported quarter compared to $47 million for the year earlier same quarter. The segment's earnings as a percent of segment net sales were 14.2% in Q1 FY18 compared to 17.6% in Q1 FY17. Segment earnings benefited from the net impact of the higher sales volume in the reported quarter, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs related to increased production levels.

During Q1 FY18, Woodward's Industrial segment net sales came in at $164 million compared to $176 million for Q1 FY17. The segment recorded strong sales for fuel systems related to natural gas vehicles in Asia and large gas engines.

The Industrial segment's earnings were $19 million for Q1 FY18 compared to $18 million in Q1 FY17. The segment's earnings as a percent of segment net sales were 11.8% in the reported quarter compared to 10.2% in the year earlier corresponding quarter. The increase in segment earnings was primarily due to savings from cost reduction initiatives, partially offset by the effects of the lower sales volume.

Cash Matters

Woodward's net cash used in operating activities was $3 million for Q1 FY18 compared to cash generated of $52 million for Q1 FY17. The difference was largely attributed to quarterly variability related to working capital. The Company's free cash flow was an outflow of $31 million for the reported quarter compared to an inflow of $31 million for the year earlier same quarter.

Woodward's payments for property, plant, and equipment were $28 million for Q1 FY18 compared to $21 million for Q1 FY17. For FY18, the Company is forecasting free cash flow to be approximately $230 million, which reflects the positive impacts of the US tax legislation changes, partially offset by higher working capital.

Woodward's total debt was $650 million at December 31, 2017, compared to $613 million at September 30, 2017. The Company's ratio of debt-to-debt-plus-equity was 31.7% at December 31, 2017, compared to 30.9% at September 30, 2017.

Outlook

For fiscal year 2018, Woodward is projecting net sales to be between $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion. The Company's earnings per share are estimated to be between $3.35 and $3.60, reflecting the anticipated effects of the change in US tax legislation.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 24, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Woodward's stock slightly fell 0.85%, ending the trading session at $74.27.

Volume traded for the day: 808.23 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 375.97 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 2.65%; and past twelve-month period - up 7.03%

After yesterday's close, Woodward's market cap was at $4.48 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.53.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.67%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

