Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Waters' Sales Jumped 9%; Adjusted EPS Surged 14%

Stock Monitor: AngioDynamics Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 2017, Waters reported sales of $687 million, reflecting a 9% increase versus sales of $629 million in Q4 2016. Foreign currency translation increased Company's sales growth by approximately 3% in the reported quarter. Waters' reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $671 million.

For fiscal year 2017, sales for Waters grew 7% to $2.31 billion compared to sales of $2.17 billion for fiscal year 2016. Foreign currency translation increased sales growth by approximately 1% during fiscal year 2017.

On a GAAP basis, Waters' diluted loss per share (LPS) for Q4 2017 was $4.44, including a $550 million income tax charge, compared to $2.15 of earnings per diluted share (EPS) for Q4 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's reported quarter EPS increased 14% to $2.51 from $2.21 in the year ago corresponding period. Waters' earnings numbers surpassed Wall Street's estimates for $2.44 per share.

On a GAAP basis, and including the $550 million income tax charge, EPS for fiscal year 2017 was $0.25 compared to $6.41 for fiscal 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, including adjustments in the attached reconciliation, the Company's EPS for the fiscal year 2017 increased 13% to $7.49 compared to $6.62 for fiscal year 2016.

Revenue Details

During Q4 2017, Waters' sales from the pharmaceutical market jumped 11%, while sales grew 3% from the industrial market and recorded 17% sales growth from governmental and academic markets.

For Q4 2017, Waters' recurring revenues, the combination of service and precision chemistries, posted 12% sales growth at $308.16 million, while instrument system sales grew 7% on a y-o-y basis to $379.11 million.

During Q4 2017, Waters' sales during the quarter grew 7% in Asia to $242.47 million, 16% in Europe at $279.07 million, and 6% in the America to $235.75 million, including 9% in the United States.

Cash Matters

On a GAAP basis, Waters' net cash provided by operating activities for Q4 2017 advanced 11% to $192 million from $174 million in Q4 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's adjusted free cash flow increased 7% to $162 million in the reported quarter compared to $151 million in the year earlier same quarter.

On a GAAP basis, Waters' net cash provided by operating activities for fiscal year 2017 increased 9% to $698 million from $643 million for fiscal year 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's adjusted free cash flow increased 10% to $612 million from $555 million for fiscal year 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 24, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Waters' stock climbed 1.57%, ending the trading session at $214.30.

Volume traded for the day: 861.29 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 454.00 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.17%; previous three-month period - up 14.26%; past twelve-month period - up 50.76%; and year-to-date - up 10.93%

After yesterday's close, Waters' market cap was at $16.81 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 31.59.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

