Active-Investors: Free Research Report as United Continental's Revenue Grew 4.3% and EPS Soared 58%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of 2017, United Continental's total operating revenue was $9.44 billion, reflecting an increase of 4.3% compared to $9.05 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' expectations of $9.42 billion.

For the full fiscal year 2017, United Continental's total operating revenue was $37.74 billion, reflecting an increase of 3.2% compared to $36.56 billion in FY16.

During Q4 2017, United Continental's consolidated passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) grew 0.2% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's cargo revenue surged 21.6% to $304 million in the reported quarter, primarily driven by higher international freight volume and yields.

For Q4 2017, United Continental's total operating expenses were $8.71 billion, up 8.2% compared to $8.05 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's consolidated unit cost per available seat mile (CASM) increased 4.0% on a y-o-y basis, largely due to higher fuel and labor expenses. United Continental's consolidated CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, and fuel and profit sharing, increased 1.5% in Q4 2017, driven mainly by higher labor expenses.

United Continental reported a net income of $580 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $397 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. Excluding special charges and income tax adjustments, the Company posted a net income of $408 million, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40, which came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $1.34.

United Continental reported a net income of $2.13 billion, or $7.02 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $2.26 billion, or $6.85 per diluted share, in FY16. Excluding special charges and income tax adjustments, the Company posted a full-year net income of $2.1 billion, or diluted EPS of $6.76.

Capital Allocation

During Q4 2017, United Continental generated $728 million in operating cash flow and ended the quarter with $5.8 billion in unrestricted liquidity, including $2.0 billion of undrawn commitments under its revolving credit facility. For FY17, the Company generated $3.4 billion in operating cash flow.

United Continental continued to invest in its business through capital expenditure of $1.1 billion in Q4 2017, and a total of $4.0 billion for FY17. The Company's adjusted capital expenditure, measured as capital expenditure including assets acquired through the issuance of debt and capital leases, airport construction financing, and excluding fully reimbursable projects, was $1.0 billion during the reported quarter, and $4.7 billion for FY17. United Continental contributed $419 million to its pension plans and made debt and capital lease principal payments of $1.0 billion during 2017.

For the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, United Continental's pre-tax income was $3.0 billion and return on invested capital (ROIC) was 13.8%.

During Q4 2017, United Continental repurchased $553 million of its common shares at an average price of $59.61 per share, bringing the full year 2017 share repurchase at $1.8 billion of its common shares at an average price of $66.30 per share. The Company completed its July 2016 $2 billion share repurchase program and announced authorization for a new $3 billion share repurchase program, which represents approximately 14% of its market capitalization based on the closing stock price on January 22, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 24, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, United Continental Holdings' stock dropped 11.44%, ending the trading session at $69.05.

Volume traded for the day: 27.08 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 4.22 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.63%; previous three-month period - up 16.84%; and year-to-date - up 2.45%

After yesterday's close, United Continental Holdings' market cap was at $20.40 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 10.00.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Major Airlines industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors