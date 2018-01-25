

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) announced, in the first quarter of 2018, the company anticipates core net sales will increase a mid to high single digit percentage compared to the first quarter of 2017. Sherwin-Williams expects incremental sales from Valspar to be approximately $1.00 billion in the first quarter.



For the full year 2018, the company expects core net sales to increase a mid to high single digit percentage compared to full year 2017. The company expects incremental sales from Valspar for the first five months to be approximately $1.60 billion in 2018. With annual sales at that level, the company anticipates net income per common share for 2018 will be in the range of $15.35 to $15.85 per share, including a charge of approximately $3.45 per share for acquisition-related costs and purchase accounting.



