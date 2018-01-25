VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/18 -- Highlights:

-- The Ministry of Justice and Law of the Republic of Colombia granted ICC Labs Inc., through its subsidiary ICC International Cannabis Corp Colombia S.A.S., a license for the cultivation of non-psychoactive cannabis plants and a license for the use of seeds for planting. -- ICC Labs Inc. now has cannabis production licenses in two low-cost Latin America locations so as to position itself to produce pharmaceutical- grade medicinal cannabinoid extracts for export worldwide.

ICC Labs Inc. ("ICC Labs" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ICC), a fully licensed producer and distributor of medicinal cannabinoid extracts, recreational cannabis and industrial hemp products in Uruguay, is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Justice and Law of the Republic of Colombia has granted its wholly-owned subsidiary two licenses. One license permits ICC Labs to cultivate non-psychoactive cannabis plants to produce various medicinal cannabis-based products for domestic and international distribution. The second license permits ICC Labs to obtain cannabis seeds under the Colombian regulatory regime and use such seeds for its operations. ICC Labs' Colombian licenses are each valid for a period of five years and are renewable upon request within three months' of expiration.

"Obtaining Colombian licenses further establishes ICC Labs as the leading cannabis producer in Latin America and solidifies our international presence in low-cost jurisdictions," commented Alejandro Antalich, Chief Executive Officer of ICC Labs. "The Colombian approval process was rigorous and requires, among other things, the creation of social development projects at our cultivation locations. We believe that our experience in Uruguay, where we have recently planted more than 430 acres of non-psychoactive cannabis to be used for cannabidiol ("CBD") oil production, will give us a competitive advantage over other Colombian license holders."

ICC Labs expects to commence licensed outdoor planting of non-psychoactive cannabis seeds on 250 acres of land the Company has secured for this purpose, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). The Company believes that it obtained an excellent production site to base its Colombian operations and notes that the weather conditions in Colombia are optimal for year-round outdoor production. The Company also expects to increase its Colombian acreage according to global demand for its products, as its current Colombian licenses do not have any production limitations. Colombia has a population of 50 million citizens and is geographically proximate to Mexico, one of the markets where ICC Labs has already taken steps to commence sales.

"Our Company has substantial expertise navigating complex and evolving regulatory regimes, having successfully commenced operations in Uruguay, the first country to fully legalize cannabis use. We will apply this experience and approach in our operations in Colombia and are optimistic that we will build a similarly strong relationship with the Colombian authorities as they seek to increase opportunities for their country and its people," concluded Alejandro Antalich, Chief Executive Officer of ICC Labs.

The Company has operations in Uruguay, and is focused on becoming the worldwide leading producer of cannabinoids extracts, giving support and promoting the responsible use for medicinal purposes, backed by scientific research and innovation, while following strict compliance and the highest standards for quality and safety. For more information, please see the Company's filings on www.sedar.com and www.icclabs.com.

