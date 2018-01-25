The Taiwanese Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) today announced a 9.09% increase to FIT rates originally proposed in September for rooftop solar installations up 20 kW, in a bid to encourage further public participation in its Green Energy Roofs project.

Taiwan has announced a series of new feed in tariff rates for renewable energy in 2018, the results of the third meeting of its Renewable Energy FIT Rates Review Committee, held on December 14th. Chief among these is an increase to the FIT rate for small scale solar installations (up to 20 kW). The new rate for the first half of 2018 is NT$5.8744 (US$0.202)/kWh.

As it looks for ways to boost PV capacity on its limited space, Taiwan is increasing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...