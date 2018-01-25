sprite-preloader
Kryptonite 1 plc - Change of Auditors

PR Newswire
London, January 25

Kryptonite 1 Plc
("Kryptonite 1' or the "Company')

Change of Auditors

The Directors of Kryptonite 1 are pleased to announce that KPMG Audit LLC has been appointed as the Company's auditors.

Welbeck Associates Limited, the outgoing auditors have confirmed that there are no matters connected with them ceasing to hold office which they consider should be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

Contact Details:

Kryptonite 1 Plc
Stephen Corran
+44 (0)16 2467 6716
scorran@bridgewaters.co.im

NEX Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl
+44 (0)20 7469 0930


© 2018 PR Newswire