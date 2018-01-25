Kryptonite 1 plc - Change of Auditors

Kryptonite 1 Plc

("Kryptonite 1' or the "Company')

Change of Auditors

The Directors of Kryptonite 1 are pleased to announce that KPMG Audit LLC has been appointed as the Company's auditors.

Welbeck Associates Limited, the outgoing auditors have confirmed that there are no matters connected with them ceasing to hold office which they consider should be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

