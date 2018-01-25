

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment decreased in 2017, data from the statistical office INE revealed Thursday.



In the whole year of 2017, unemployment decreased by 471,000 to 3.76 million.



The jobless rate fell to 16.55 percent in the fourth quarter from 18.6 percent in the same period of last year.



In the fourth quarter, employment increased by 43,700 in agriculture and by 40,700 in industry. Meanwhile, employment decreased 124,300 in services and by 10,900 in construction.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX