ProMIS Neurosciences: ProMIS Neurosciences Issues White Paper Entitled: "Not All Amyloid Beta Therapeutics Are Created Equal"

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced it has issued a new scientific white paper entitled: 'Not all Amyloid Beta Therapeutics are Created Equal'. This is one of a series of commentaries from the ProMIS scientific team offering insight on Alzheimer's disease (AD) science and the Company's emerging product portfolio.

This white paper outlines recent scientific progress indicating that soluble, low molecular weight (LMW) toxic amyloid beta (Aß) oligomers, are the 'true pathogen' in Alzheimer's disease. These LMW toxic oligomers typically consist of twelve (dodecamer), four (tetramer) or two (dimer) strands of Aß . The clinical activity of Aß -directed antibodies seems correlated with their ability to more selectively target toxic oligomers, consistent with the greater therapeutic activity seen in clinical trials with aducanumab (Biogen) compared to bapineuzumab (Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson). Results of studies with soluble brain material from AD patients recently conducted in the laboratory of ProMIS Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Neil Cashman, indicate that humanized PMN310 shows significantly greater binding than aducanumab (~1.5-2 fold) to the toxic oligomer-enriched LMW fraction of AD brain extract.

Commenting on the white paper, Dr. Johanne Kaplan, ProMIS Chief Development Officer, stated: "Recent scientific data indicate that a best in class antibody therapeutic for Alzheimer's disease should target LMW toxic oligomers without binding Aß monomers (reduced efficacy) or plaque (increased risk of brain swelling). Preclinical results to date indicate that PMN310 displays such a product profile and has the potential for safe administration of higher effective doses and greater therapeutic potency."

The white paper can be accessed directly on the ProMIS Neurosciences website by clicking on the link below:

http://bit.ly/2BqyqTl (http://bit.ly/2BqyqTl)

About ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicine therapeutics to treat neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company's proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform - ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision medicine approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics and specific companion diagnostics for AD and ALS. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN.TO, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

For further information please consult the Company's website at: www.promisneurosciences.com (http://www.promisneurosciences.com/)

