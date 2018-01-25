Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - China Yuchai Achieves Record Export Sales in 2017; Anticipates Export Volumes to Grow in Future

Stock Monitor: Taylor Devices Post Earnings Reporting

The Announcement

China Yuchai stated that, among the units sold, sales of engine models YC6L and YC6MK exceeded 3,000 units, observing a surge of 64% over 2016. Also, the natural gas engine export sales advanced to over 2,500 units in 2017, representing an increase of over 300% from 2016. Additionally, over 1,200 engine units were exported for use in the passenger vehicle market, representing a y-o-y increase of 17%. The Company has recently leveraged its leading bus engines in China, and its global service network to meet the needs of bus Companies across multiple foreign markets, where China Yuchai anticipates the exports to grow in the future.

New Engine Launch

Recently, on January 12, 2018, China Yuchai, through GYMCL, announced that it launched 14 new engines compliant with China's far more stringent National VI emission standards. According to the Company, GYMCL's new National VI engines included 10 diesel and 4 natural gas engines with a power range from 100 to 650 horsepower among 3 platforms, namely S, K, and Y, which also symbolized the Company's commitment to developing clean and efficient engines.

China Yuchai has recently focused at launching engines that meet or exceed net generation emission standards, probably, in order to establish market leadership in the market for commercial vehicle engines in China, which is currently the largest Commercial Vehicles market in the world. Moreover, GYMCL signed strategic partnership agreements with 22 truck OEMs, and 8 bus OEMs, including Yutong Bus, along with 52 other key components suppliers.

Company Growth Prospects

China Yuchai, through GYMCL, engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of multiple equipment and applications in China. GYMCL also produces diesel power generators, where the engines produced by the Company ranges from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines.

Prior to the announcement, on January 02, 2018, China Yuchai announced that its subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Monopoly Development Co. Ltd, acquired the remaining 49% equity interest in Hunan Yuchai Machinery Industry Co. Ltd from Hunan Chengwei, a leading Spare Parts Company. The consideration for the transaction was about RMB6.70 million, which was funded through cash and internal resources, according to the Company.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 24, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, China Yuchai International's stock rose 1.22%, ending the trading session at $27.48.

Volume traded for the day: 65.84 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.23%; previous three-month period - up 19.84%; past twelve-month period - up 95.17%; and year-to-date - up 14.50%

After yesterday's close, China Yuchai International's market cap was at $1.09 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 9.30.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.28%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

